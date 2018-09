TrafficwatchNI is warning motorists that the A6 and M22 are in full closure.

A post on Twitter says: "#A6 & #M22 FULL CLOSURE Both Directions between Toome (Brecart Roundabout) and M22 J2 Eastbound diversion - Brecart R'about, Roguery Rd, Portglenone Rd, #Randalstown Town Centre, M22 J2 Westbound diversion via M22 J2, Randalstown Town Centre, Staffordstown Rd, Drumderg R'about".