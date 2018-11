The Antrim Road in Belfast has been closed in both directions in the area of Madigans Court garage due to "an ongoing incident", the PSNI have said.

"We expect the road may be closed for some time - please seek an alternative route," they add.

Road closed

A PSNI spokesman added: "The Antrim Road in north Belfast is closed in both directions following a serious road traffic collision. Local diversions are in place at Grays Lane and Downview Avenue, however, delays are expected."