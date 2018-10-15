Traffic and travel: road closures and delays possible with resurfacing scheme on major route

The Department for Infrastructure is advising motorists of delays on the Hillsborough Road, Comber during a £190,000 carriageway resurfacing scheme.

The work is expected to start on Monday 22 October 2018.

A statement from the Department says: "The resurfacing work will extend a distance of approximately 1.3km from near Ballycreely Road to near Ballyalloly Road. The scheme will deliver significant improvements to the structural integrity, road drainage and surface of the road.

"Due to the nature of the scheme it will be necessary to operate a daily weekday road closure between the hours of 9.00 am and 4.30 pm from Monday 22 October until Friday 23 November.

"During these times a diversion will be in place via Hillsborough Road, Ballygowan/Comber Road, Ballygowan Village, Belfast/Moneyrea Road, Hillsborough Road and vice versa.

"Diversionary routes will be clearly signed and local access for residents will be maintained at all times during the works. The road will be open to traffic in the evenings during the week and all day Saturday and Sunday.

"In order to help ensure the safety of road users and road workers the public is asked to comply with all temporary traffic restrictions and to drive with care when travelling through, or in the vicinity, of the works."

The statement adds that the Department has programmed the work and traffic management arrangements to minimise any inconvenience, however, "drivers should expect some delays and are advised to leave additional time when planning any journeys".

They adds that work is expected to be completed by 23 November - however this will be dependent on the progress of the scheme and on favourable weather conditions.

For traffic information about this and other improvement schemes visit: www.trafficwatchni.com