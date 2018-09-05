Traffic and travel: road closures expected in Belfast city centre

Traffic disruption can be expected in Belfast city centre with a £75,000 carriageway resurfacing scheme on Great Georges Street.

The scheme is due to start on Saturday 8 September 2018.

According to a statement from the Department for Infrastructure the expected completion date for the work is September 16, 2018.

"To help ensure the safety of road users and contractors during the resurfacing, the works will be carried out under the following road closures:

"Saturday 8 September from 9.00pm to Sunday 9 September at 8.00pm; and

"Sunday 16 September from 6.00am until 8.00pm.

"Diversionary routes will be clearly signed. Road users are asked to comply with the temporary traffic restrictions and to drive with care when travelling in the vicinity of the works."

They add that the Department has "carefully planned these road works and associated traffic management arrangements in order to minimise the inconvenience to businesses and the general public, however, motorists should expect some delays and allow additional time when planning any journey".

"The dates and duration of the road closures will be dependent on the progress of the scheme and on favourable weather conditions," they add.

For traffic information about this and other improvement schemes visit: http://www.trafficwatchni.com/