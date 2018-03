Police have advised that a fallen tree has left a road impassable.

PSNI Newry, Mourne and Down said: "Tree down, Ballygowan Road Saintfield around 1 mile out of Saintfield.

"Road barely passable. Roads service advised."

Meanwhile, also on social media, Northern Ireland Traffic Watch caution motorists about the area.

"Folks if you're out on the Ballygowan road heading to Saintfield please take care as there is a fallen tree on the road...".