Traffic and travel: Road improvement scheme could create chaos with traffic unable to use busy route

A £151,000 road improvement scheme is due to start on February 4 at Skegoneill Avenue, Belfast.

The work, which will stretch for approximately 600 metres between the Shore Road and Glandore Avenue, will greatly improve the strength and surface quality of this section of carriageway, according to the Department for Infrastructure.

Road closed

The DFI statement adds that in order to help ensure the safety of road users and contractors it will be necessary to operate a daily road closure (Monday to Friday) from Monday 4 February until Friday 14 February between the hours of 9.30am and 4pm.

They add that "diversionary routes will be signed and access for residents will be maintained as much as possible, however, parking will not be permitted on this section of Skegoneill Avenue and residents are requested to park outside the works area during this time".

"Whilst the Department has carefully planned these road works and associated traffic management arrangements in order to minimise any inconvenience to the public, road users should expect some delays and allow additional time when planning any journey," adds the statement.

They say completion of the work by February 14 will be dependent on the progress of the scheme and on favourable weather conditions.

For traffic information about this and other improvement schemes visit: http://www.trafficwatchni.com/

