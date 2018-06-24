Traffic and travel: road users 'must anticipate' delays tonight

Police have asked motorists to anticipate delays tonight in south Belfast.

In a post on social media the PSNI ask road users on June 24 to "anticipate traffic disruption in south Belfast due to the Belsonic concert in Ormeau Park".

"Traffic restrictions will be in place – with cones placed near the venue to maximise public safety, minimise traffic disruption and secure Emergency Vehicle Access.

"Motorists must comply with these restrictions. "

They add: "Private coaches travelling to the event will however be allowed to park as directed along the embankment and should approach the venue from the Ormeau Road.

Patrons are advised to park in the City Centre and either walk to the concert, or use the special Translink Metro and rails Services - for more information visit www.translink.co.uk

There will NOT be any ‘drop off’ points in the area of the Event Site. ‘Drop offs’ and ‘Pick ups’ should be arranged at locations well away from the Event Site.

For more information on the concert or how to access the event, visit www.belsonic.com".