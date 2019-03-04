Traffic and travel: Roads closed after fire breaks out at roadside business Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up Roads have been closed in Armagh after a fire started at Lonsdale road in Armagh. According to TrafficwatchNI "Railway St & Lonsdale Rd #Armagh are closed". "Diversions are in place - motorists are asked to seek alternative routes," adds the post. Fire engine Unionists back idea of 10-year limit on legacy prosecutions of Army veterans Road closed as emergency crews deal with ‘ongoing incident’