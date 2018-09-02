Traffic and travel: serious two vehicle collision closes road

Motorists were asked to avoid the Portaferry Road after a serious two vehicle collision.

The incident happened earlier this afternoon and police created diversions at Finlay's Road and Cunningburn Road.



They added: "There are no further details at this stage."

However a spokesman for the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service said they attended a serious crash between a motorcycle and a bus on the Portaferry Road after receiving a 999 call at 2.45pm.

The spokesman said they despatched a Rapid Response Paramedic, an A&E crew and an ambulance officer to the scene.

The charity Air Ambulance was also tasked to the incident by NIAS.

No-one has been taken to hospital from the scene.

This is the second serious accident on the Portaferry Road this weekend.