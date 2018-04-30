TRAFFIC and TRAVEL: Traffic delays for morning motorists

A two car collision on the A2 Sydenham Bypass is causing chaos for morning motorists.

A Tweet on TrafficwatchNI this morning says the collision happened in the Belfast bound lane.

"Traffic is tailed back beyond Tillysburn," it adds

Meanwhile, also in Belfast, "traffic lights out of action Falls Road / Northumberland St / Albert Street Junction", according to TrafficwatchNI.

"Their post adds: "Approach with care / be prepared to Stop /Give Way".

Also motorists need to beware a road traffic collision on the outer lane 3 of the M1 citybound before J1 Broadway, according to TrafficwatchNI.

"Further delays heading into the city this morning - VEHICLES JUST MOVED TO HARD SHOULDER," adds the post.