Police had warned motorists of delays on the M1 motorway westbound between Junctions 11 and 12 - after a cattle trailer overturned around 4.30pm.

A post on Facebook said the trailer overturned blocking Lane 1.

"Please approach with caution or seek an alternative route," added the post.

However, around 5.35pm TrafficwatchNI tweeted: "#M1 #CoArmagh cattle trailer has now been retrieve & incident over (17:35)".