TRAFFIC AND TRAVEL: Ulster Rugby v Southern Kings traffic advice

TrafficwatchNI have issued traffic advice for the Guinness PRO14 - Ulster Rugby v Southern Kings in the Kingspan Stadium.

They advise of "possible traffic disruption" before the 7.35pm start - tomorrow.

A statement says: "South / East Belfast - Motorists are advised of possible traffic disruption on the evening of Friday 9th February in the Cregagh Road/ Ladas Drive/Mt Merrion Avenue /Onslow Parades areas between 6.30pm-7.30pm and 9.30pm–10.30pm due to Ulster Rugby match at the Kingspan Stadium.

"Police will be placing cones near Kingspan in relation to Public and Event safety and to facilitate Emergency Vehicle Access to the ground and local communities".

It advises motorists to comply with these restrictions.

Meanwhile access to Onslow Parade and Ravenhill Park will be limited to residents, public transport and taxis dropping off fans at the stadium.

Those attending the match are being asked to use Park and Ride facilities provided by Ulster Rugby.