Traffic and travel: Weather latest

Motorists are being urged to drive carefully as snow and ice cause disruption across the country.

The Met Office has issued yellow warnings for snow and ice across much of Northern Ireland.

On Social Media, PSNI Road Policing advise: "If it's snowing in your area please make sure that you clear snow from your vehicle.

"Please do not leave it unattended with the engine running - someone may come along and steal it. Keep a safe distance from the vehicle in front and leave plenty of time for your journey."

Meanwhile TrafficwatchNI have issued Tweets warning:

#Belfast @PSNITraffic attending RTC Malone Rd heading into town around Bladon Drive area (08:35) knock on delays in area

#Belfast #Lisburn M1 citybound still congested from J8 Blaris through to J1 - knock on delays from earlier RTC Westlink (08:30)

#CoDown our traffic cameras showing tricky conditions / falling snow on A1 around #Newry / Camlough to #Banbridge to #Hillsborough R`bout (08:20)

#CoAntrim traffic delays M2 citybound J5 #Templepatrick through to J1A Nelson Street - weather related J5 to J4 #Glengormley

#MET #Carnmoney Road, due to snowy conditions the Carnmoney Road cannot be served. Metro 1a, 2a, 13/14 will operate along the Manse Road until further notice @TrafficwatchNI ^JC