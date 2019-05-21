£0.4M resurfacing scheme to start at Islandmagee’s Low Road

The Department for Infrastructure (DfI) has announced a £429,000 resurfacing scheme on the Low Road will start on Monday (May 27).

The project, which extends from the Millbay Road junction for 3km towards Reids Road, will, according to DfI, deliver significant improvements to both the structural integrity and surface of the road.

Work is expected to be completed by June 28.

In a statement, the Department advised: “Due to the nature of the scheme it will be necessary to operate a full road closure 7.30am – 6.00pm, Monday to Friday, from Monday 27 May until Friday 28 June 2019. Access for residents will be facilitated.

“A two-way diversion will be in operation on the following roads: B150 Reids Road – B150 Middle Road – B150 Mullaghbouy Road – B150 Portmuck Road and B90 Brownsbay Road

“The Department has programmed the work operations and traffic management arrangements to minimise inconvenience, however, drivers should expect some delays and are advised to allow additional time when travelling in the area.”

DfI went on to issue a safety appeal to members of the public while the project is progressing.

“In order to help ensure the safety of road users and road workers the public is asked to comply with all temporary traffic restrictions and to drive with more care when travelling in the vicinity of the works.

“The dates and duration of the works will be dependent on the progress of the scheme and on favourable weather conditions.”

For traffic information about this and other road schemes visit: www.trafficwatchni.com