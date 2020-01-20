£200,000 scheme started on Belfast to Bangor route | roads to close and motorists advised to leave additional time for their journey

A £200,000 scheme to install traffic signals on the A2 Belfast to Bangor Road at Ballymoney Road near Bangor is expected to last nine weeks.

It was scheduled to start today - January 20.

According to a statement from the Department for Infrastructure, the new traffic signals will be coordinated with the existing signals on Craigdarragh Road and will aid road safety and traffic progression on this busy commuter route which carries over 5,000 vehicles per hour at peak times.

In order to minimise inconvenience, the majority of work will be carried out at night.

The statement adds that from Monday 27 January, for the duration of the works, traffic will be reduced to one lane in each direction between the junctions of Carney Hill and Coyles Lane from 7.30pm to 6.00am on weekdays.

A temporary 30mph speed limit and a no overtaking Order will be in place during these hours.

It will be necessary to close the Ballymoney Road for five days from 20 January 2020 on a daily basis from 9.30 am to 4.30 pm, and then from 27 January to 24 February the road will be closed overnight on Monday to Friday from 7.30 pm to 6.00 am to facilitate work on the main A2.

During these times a diversion will be in place as detailed below:

Eastbound: A2 Belfast Road, Rathgael Road, Newtownards Road, Bangor Road, North Road, Talbot Street, Hardford Link, Belfast Road, Holywood Road and Whinney Hill.Westbound: A2 Bangor Road and Whinney Hill.

Dundonald traffic: Whinney Hill and A2 Bangor Road.

It adds that 'while the majority of the work has been programmed to be carried out overnight, drivers should expect some delays and are advised to leave additional time when planning any journeys in the area'.

Work is expected to be completed by 20 March 2020 but this is dependent on favourable weather conditions.