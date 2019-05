A team of horses escaped from a field and galloped through the streets of a Northern Ireland housing estate on Monday evening.

Footage of the bizarre incident was shared on social media shortly after 11:30pm on Monday.

An image taken from the video that shows a team of horses making their way through a housing estate in Londonderry. (Photo courtesy of @shimboi/Twitter)

The horses, of which there were approximately 40, were filmed galloping through the Creggan estate in Londonderry.

The P.S.N.I. confirmed they made contact with the owner of the horses and that they had been safely returned to a nearby field.