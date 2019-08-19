Air Ambulance attend two vehicle collision - one person airlifted to Royal Victoria Hospital

The Air Ambulance have attended a two vehicle collision outside Cookstown this afternoon.

The collision happened on the Gortagammon Road in Co Tyrone - which has now been closed.

Air Ambulance

A spokesman from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service said: "NIAS despatched two Emergency crews to the scene.

"The Charity Air Ambulance was also tasked to the incident

"Following assessment and initial treatment at the scene one patient has been airlifted to the Royal Victoria Hospital, Belfast.

"Incident is still ongoing."

Ambulance

A PSNI spokesman said officers received a report of a road traffic collision in the Gortagammon Road area of Tullyhogue, near Cookstown, this afternoon (Monday 19 August).

The spokesman said: "Police are currently in attendance, along with colleagues from other emergency services.

"The road is closed and enquiries are ongoing."