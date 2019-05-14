Air Ambulance tasked to scene of van and motorcycle collision - P.S.N.I. shutdown road as one person is hospitalised

The Air Ambulance Northern Ireland was tasked to the scene of a two vehicle road traffic collision in Northern Ireland on Tuesday afternoon.

The incident occurred on Newcastle Road, Ballynahinch, Co. Down.

The Air Ambulance Northern Ireland.

One person was taken from the scene to hospital.

"Following assessment and initial treatment at the scene, one patient was transferred to the Royal Victoria Hospital, Belfast," said a Northern Ireland Ambulance Service spokesperson.

The P.S.N.I. has closed the road.

Diversions are in place via Drumsnade Road and Old Park Road

Motorists are being advised to avoid the area.

There are no further details.