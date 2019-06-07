Air ambulance tasked to serious crash: Drivers advised that road is closed to traffic

Emergency services crews have been tasked to a serious road traffic collision in Co Antrim.

NI Fire and Rescue Service crews, Ambulance Service personnel and police are in attendance at the three-vehicle crash on Dundrod Road, Nutts Corner.

It is understood a car, a van and a bus were involved in the collision.

The NI air ambulance was tasked to the incident, which is believed to have occurred shortly before 3:45pm.

"Motorists are advised that the Dundrod Road, Antrim, is closed due to a road traffic collision. Police and other emergency services are in attendance. Motorists are advised to seek alternative routes if possible," a PSNI spokesperson said.

A spokesperson for the NI Fire and Rescue Service said the collision involved three vehicles and the incident is ongoing.

The NI Ambulance Service has also been approached for comment.

There are no further details at this time.