All MOTs suspended by DVA as safety precaution over equipment faults

The Driver and Vehicle Agency (DVA) has suspended all MOT tests for cars and light vehicles.

The chief executive of the DVA, Paul Duffy, said the agency has not received “sufficient assurance” on the effectiveness of repairs to vehicle lifts.

A fault was identified in a vehicle lift in Lisburn on Tuesday, prompting the suspension of their use at a number of MOT centres across Northern Ireland.

The Infrastructure Minister Nichola Mallon said, in an interview with BBC Radio Ulster this morning, that around 5,000 appointments had been cancelled.

Now, the DVA has moved to suspend all testing with the exception of heavy goods vehicles and buses.

Mr Duffy said: “Following further inspections of lift faults in MOT centres, the contractor has not provided sufficient assurance to DVA this evening on the effectiveness of the ongoing repairs. To ensure the health and safety of staff and customers and as a precautionary measure, DVA has suspended all MOT testing for cars and light vehicles with immediate effect. Tests on heavy goods vehicles and buses will continue.”

He continued: “Anyone scheduled for a car or light vehicle MOT tomorrow should not attend. All customers, except customers with four year old vehicles and taxis, will be automatically issued an MOT exemption certificate and therefore can continue to drive. The exemption will be recorded in the DVA system and a hard copy will arrive by post in the coming days.

“For customers with four year old vehicles and taxis, we are working to urgently find a solution to get these vehicles through MOT and will contact customers directly. The DVA will issue a further statement as a matter of urgency to advise these customers and those who have MOTs booked for later this week. We want to advise customers that more cancellations are very likely.”

Mr Duffy added: “The DVA recognises the considerable inconvenience and disruption this will cause for many people and sincerely apologises that it has been unable to rectify this situation more quickly.

“Given the urgency of this situation, we are asking the public to follow media, social media channels and nidirect for updates. Staff will also be kept fully informed by their centre managers.

“The Minister has held an urgent meeting with officials this evening in relation to this matter.”