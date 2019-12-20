Almost 200 arrested for drink driving in PSNI crackdown

Almost 200 people have been arrested on suspicion of drink and drug driving in the first two weeks of the PSNI winter crackdown.

Police have issued a stark warning for this weekend, traditionally the busiest of the Christmas celebrations, as they revealed that they have already caught 44 more people than at the same time last year.

Assistant Chief Constable Alan Todd said: “When we launched this year’s policing operation, drivers were warned not to take any risks by drinking or taking drugs and driving.

“It is frustrating and disappointing that 195 people have ignored our warnings. They now find themselves facing a New Year court appearance and a driving ban, which may have a huge impact on their life and that of their family.

“If you are preparing to celebrate the season by enjoying some drinks with family, friends and colleagues in the coming days, please ensure you plan how you are getting home safely. Whether that’s using public transport or booking a taxi, having a designated driver or by arranging a lift in advance.

“If you find yourself asking the question, I wonder if I’m ok to drive? Whether that’s after an evening out, or even the day after an evening out, the answer is; you are not. Do not take the risk. The consequences, as police officers and our emergency service colleagues witness first hand, can be catastrophic.

“Just one drink can impair your decision making. Just one drink can cause a collision. Just one drink could kill. So our message is very simple; Never EVER drink and drive.”

Over the coming days, police will continue to implement authorised vehicle checkpoints and random breath tests.

ACC Todd added: “Road users also need to make extra effort to look out for pedestrians who may have been drinking, particularly in built up areas where they may suddenly step or fall into your path, or who may be walking along unlit rural roads during the hours of darkness.”