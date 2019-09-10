Appeal for Good Samaritan who directed emergency services to injured pedestrian to contact police

Police are appealing for a woman who directed the emergency services to an injured pedestrian to contact them.

Police made the appeal following a single-vehicle road traffic collision involving a pedestrian in the Upper Newtownards Road area of Belfast yesterday.

PSNI received a report about the collision just before 11.25am yesterday.

A PSNI spokesman said: "We are appealing to anyone with may have witnessed the incident, or who may have dash cam footage to contact us on 101, quoting reference number 683 of 09/09/19.

“We’re particularly grateful to a female who pointed emergency services to the exact location, and would ask that she gets in touch to share any information.”

Yesterday, after the collision, the Upper Newtownards Road was closed for several hours.