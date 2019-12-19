Appeal to locate much-loved dog - Toby - who escaped from owners car after serious road traffic collision

An appeal has been launched to find a Jack Russell who ran from his owners car after a serious road traffic collision.

A post on PSNI Facebook said: "Last night Police attended a Road Traffic Collision in Dunmurry, Belfast.

"Unfortunately, following the incident, a little Jack Russell dog called Toby ran from one of the vehicles.

"He was last seen at Dunmurry Golf Club heading in the direction of Erinvale.

"The family are very concerned about their dog and are desperate to be reunited with him.

"If you have seen Toby, please contact Police on 101, quoting reference 766 18/12/19

#PSNI".