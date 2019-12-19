Arson attack on vehicle parked at filling station forecourt - 'unbelievably reckless act'

Detectives are appealing for information following an arson attack on a vehicle at a filling station on Rosetta Road, Belfast in the early hours of this morning, Thursday, 19 December.

Around 1am police received a report that a car which had been parked in the forecourt of the filling station had been set on fire.

The car was completely destroyed and the filling station sustained a considerable amount of damage as a result.

Detective Sergeant William Arnott said: "We are extremely fortunate we are not dealing with a more serious incident this morning following this unbelievably reckless act.

"It does not bear thinking about what could have happened to families living nearby if this fire had spread to the petrol pumps of this filling station.

"Whoever carried out this irresponsible act did not care who could get hurt.

"It is believed the car that was set on fire had been stolen from the Southland Dale area of Belfast at 2.50am on Monday, 16 December.

Detective Sergeant Arnott added: "I would appeal to anyone who has information about either of these incidents or anyone who may have seen a white Ford Fiesta being driven in a suspicious manner between 16 December and the time of this arson attack to contact detectives at Musgrave on the non-emergency number 101, quoting references 66 19/12/19 and 176 16/12/19.

"Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.