The A27 Mahon Road into Portadown has been reduced to one lane because a steel cover plate, in place for utilities work, has shifted and is unsafe to drive over.

The A8 Belfast Road in Larne has been REOPENED following an earlier collision between the Hillhead Road Roundabout and Doagh Road Roundabout.

Trafficwatch NI says salting of the roads will took place in the west and along the M2 overnight. Road users are advised to exercise caution when travelling.