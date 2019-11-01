Ballycarry’s Manse Road closed due to overturned lorry

Motorists are advised the Manse Road in Ballycarry, Co Antrim, is currently closed from its junction with Bellahill Road to its junction with Main Street.

TrafficwatchNI said this is due to an overturned vehicle and the route will remain closed to facilitate the recovery.

It added: “The road is anticipated to be closed for a number of hours and road users are asked to find alternative routes.”

Meanwhile, police confirmed they received a report of a one-vehicle road traffic collision at the Manse Road area this morning (Friday November 1).

A PSNI spokesperson said: “One man was taken to hospital for his injuries. The road was also closed as relevant authorities dealt with a telegraph pole which had fallen following the incident.”

Over 900 properties in the Ballycarry area were without power for just under an hour earlier today before NIE engineers restored supplies.