Black ice warning for NI motorists on rural roads - 'exercise caution when travelling'

There have been reports of black ice on rural roads this morning, according to TrafficwatchNI.

A Tweet this morning says: "Reports of ice on the rural roads between #Saintfield and #Carryduff, especially on the Killynure Road".

An earlier post said: "The Salting of roads on the scheduled network considered to be at risk has been undertaken overnight.

"However due to passing rain showers there is the potential for black ice to form on some road surfaces this morning.

"Road users are advised to exercise caution when travelling".