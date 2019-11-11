Bull on the loose as multiple vehicle collision causes evening rush hour chaos

There are reports of a bull on the loose in a residential area this evening, according to Traffic Watch NI.

The animal is on the loose in the Hannahstown Hill area of west Belfast.

"#Hannahstown Hill, #West Belfast. Reports of a Bull on the lose on the road! Approach with caution," said Traffic Watch NI.

Meanwhile, a multiple vehicle collision on the Westlink, prior to Peters Hill caused major disruption on Monday evening.

One of the M1 bound lanes was completely blocked but the collision has since cleared and traffic is moving normally again.