Busy Co Down road 'likely to remain closed for some time after serious road collision'

Police are advising motorists that the Magheraconluce Road, Hillsborough is closed in both directions due to a road traffic collision.

A Tweet from TrafficwatchNI said: "CoDown - The Magheraconluce Road just outside Annahilt is likely to remain closed for some time after a serious road traffic collision. #Hillsborough #Ballynahinch".

Earlier a Tweet from PSNI Road Policing says: "Motorists are advised that the Magheraconluce Road, Hillsborough is closed in both directions due to a road traffic collision.

"Local diversions are in place.

"Please seek an alternative route, if possible."