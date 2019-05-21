Busy NI city road closed after three vehicle road traffic collision

Police are advising that a busy Belfast route has been closed after a three vehicle road traffic collision.

A Tweet on PSNI Road Policing says: "Motorists are advised that the Knockbraken Road, Belfast is currently closed due to a three vehicle RTC.

"Diversions are in place via the Houston Road.

"Please avoid the area if possible."

Earlier TrafficwatchNI said that police were advising that "the Knockbracken Road is CLOSED at the junction of Lisbreeny Road East following a Road Traffic Collision".

Motorists are now asked to seek an alternative route.