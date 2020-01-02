Busy NI road to be closed as £300,000 resurfacing scheme gets under way

A £300,000 resurfacing scheme on the Portglenone Road will start on Monday 6 January 2020.

The 1.6km scheme, which extends from near the Ballybollen Road to Whitesides Road, will deliver significant improvements to both the structural integrity and surface of the road.

According to a statement from the Department for Infrastructure, 'work is expected to be completed by 31 January 2020'.

However, due to the nature of the scheme it will be necessary to introduce a full road closure (Monday-Friday) from 7am to 6pm from Monday 6 January 2020 until Friday 31 January 2020.

During the road closure a diversion will be in operation via Whitesides Road, Glebe Road and Ballynafie Road (and vice-versa).

It will also be necessary to close the Whitesides Road and Roguery Road at the junction of the Portglenone Road from 8.00pm on Friday 17 January 2020 until 6.00pm on Sunday 19 January 2020. Diversions will be signposted.

The Department has programmed the work operations and traffic management arrangements to minimise inconvenience, however, drivers should expect some delays and are advised to allow additional time when travelling in the area.

In order to help ensure the safety of road users and road workers the public is asked to comply with all temporary traffic restrictions and to drive with extra care when travelling in the vicinity of the works.

The dates and duration of the works will be dependent on the progress of the scheme and on favourable weather conditions.