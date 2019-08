Motorists in Co Antrim will today not be able to travel along their usual routes on a Randalstown link road.

A Tweet from TrafficwatchNI explains the eastbound route will be closed between 8am today an 11pm on August 15 (Thursday).

They advise an alternative route for motorists as: "A6 Moneynick Road , #M22 Motorway Southbound, M22 Jct 2 Ballygrooby offslip, Castle Road, Shanes Street , New Street".