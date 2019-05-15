Commuters advised to avoid road this morning after collision

The Roguery Road outside Toomebridge in Co Antrim remains closed in both directions this morning following a serious road traffic collision. Diversions are in place via the Taylorstown and Portglenone roads. There are no further details.

The PSNI has also advised that anyone going to Balmoral Show today, outside Lisburn, to leave extra time for their journey.‏

“We want people to come and enjoy the Show and to get here by the safest possible route. Prepare your route beforehand and follow the directions of police and car parking stewards,” police advised.