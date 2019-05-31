Commuters being warned of possible disruption due to road repairs in city centre

Traffic is busy on the M2 at Nelson Street and A12 at York Street, Belfast as a section of Royal Avenue remains closed to facilitate road repairs, TrafficwatchNI has said.

"Belfast - Royal Avenue remains closed between Donegall Street and North Street to facilitate carriageway repairs due to damage caused by a burst watermain. A diversion is in place via Donegall Street, Carrick Hill and North Street," TrafficwatchNI tweeted.

Meanwhile, police are warning of possible delays in the Newtownbreda area following a collision.

"A road traffic collision on the Beechill Road, at the junction of Newtownbreda, is causing delays. Drivers are advised to seek an alternative route, if possible," PSNI Road Policing tweeted.