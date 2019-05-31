Commuters being warned of possible disruption due to road repairs in city centre

The road is closed to facilitate repairs
Traffic is busy on the M2 at Nelson Street and A12 at York Street, Belfast as a section of Royal Avenue remains closed to facilitate road repairs, TrafficwatchNI has said.

"Belfast - Royal Avenue remains closed between Donegall Street and North Street to facilitate carriageway repairs due to damage caused by a burst watermain. A diversion is in place via Donegall Street, Carrick Hill and North Street," TrafficwatchNI tweeted.

Meanwhile, police are warning of possible delays in the Newtownbreda area following a collision.

"A road traffic collision on the Beechill Road, at the junction of Newtownbreda, is causing delays. Drivers are advised to seek an alternative route, if possible," PSNI Road Policing tweeted.