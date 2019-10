The main Cookstown- Dungannon road is closed this morning following a collision involving a car and a lorry.

The crash happened at Carland - Tullycullion Road junction. The NI Air Ambulance is understood to be at the scene along with other emergency services.

Police say that diversions are in place.

The collision is causing a tailbacks of traffic around Dungannon and for vehicles coming from Cookstown direction.

The road is expected to remain closed for some time. There are no further details.