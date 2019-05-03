Disney on Ice: Belfast traffic warning

Motorists are being warned that traffic is due to be very heavy in Belfast this weekend due to the Disney on Ice shows at The SSE Arena.

Those planning to get to the shows are advised to allow extra time for their journey to the Arena and to get parked.

The second of today's shows will be at 7.30pm, with three shows on Saturday, May 4 - 10,30am, 2.30pm and 6.30pm.

There will be two shows on Sunday, May 5 - 11am and 3pm. Doors open an hour before all shows.

Customers are urged to use public transport or car pool where possible and to use the pre-pay parking option at the machines on arrival at the Queen's Quay venue.

Drivers are also advised that any vehicle which is parked illegally on double yellow lines, at police 'no waiting' cones or where signage prohibits parking will be issued with a Fixed Penalty Notice.

Motorists are also advised that the Belfast City Marathon is taking place on Sunday morning..