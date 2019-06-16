Driver 'critical' after one vehicle crash in Tyrone

The Moy Road, Dungannon remains closed following a report of a serious one vehicle road traffic collision this morning.

Inspector Kitt said: “Shortly after 5am, it was reported that a silver coloured BMW X5 car struck a tree in the area. One man in his 30’s, believed to be the driver of the car was taken to hospital and his condition is described as critical.

“Enquiries are continuing and we would appeal to anyone who was in the area and saw the incident or who may have dash-cam footage available to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 458 16/06/19.”