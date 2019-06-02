Driver remains in 'critical' condition following N.I. four-vehicle collision

The male driver of one of the cars involved in a serious road traffic collision on Friday remains in a critical condition in hospital.

Police are appealing for witnesses following the collision which closed the Ballynargan Road, Stewartstown, for several hours.

The collision, involving four vehicles, occurred at around 2pm.

It is understood the Northern Ireland Air Ambulance was tasked to the scene of the incident.

Police are appealing for anyone who was travelling on the road at the time and who witnessed the collision or anyone who may have Dash Cam footage, please get in touch by calling 101, quoting reference 1030 31/05/19.