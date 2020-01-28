DVA MoT chaos: Four year-old cars and taxis now taking priority

Four year-old cars and taxis with expired MoT certificates are being prioritised at testing centres all over Northern Ireland, the Department for Infrastructure on Tuesday.

The Driver and Vehicle Agency (DVA) Northern Ireland also confirmed opening hours will be extended at test centres.

Four year-old cars and taxis are now being prioritised.

"The DVA is working to urgently contact all owners of taxis and four year old cars to book them for MOT tests in the coming days," said a spokesperson.

"Priority is being given to those with MOTs that have expired or expire today, so motorists can tax their vehicles.

"Heavy goods vehicles and buses will continue to be processed, while opening hours will be extended to increase capacity to facilitate the prioritisation of four year old vehicles and taxis with imminent expiry dates."

DVA will also issue motorists whose appointments had been cancelled with an MoT exemption certificate extending their MoT for four months.

"They can therefore continue to drive," said the spokesperson.

"Customers are advised to make their insurance company aware."

The DVA also explained that motorists will be able to use the exemption document to tax their vehicles.

"The DVA also wishes to advise that the exemption certificate will allow customers to tax their vehicles as normal.

"The exemption will be recorded in the DVA system and this work is being done urgently so it is on the system and owners can tax their vehicles.

"A hard copy exemption certificate will arrive by post in the coming days."