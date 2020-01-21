Elderly man dies after single vehicle collision - PSNI trying to determine cause of death - post mortem to be carried out

A man in his 70's has died after a single vehicle collision in Co Down this morning.

A PSNI spokesman said he was pronounced dead at the scene of the the collision at Roddens Road, Ballywalter earlier today.



Police are conducting enquiries to determine the cause of death and are appealing for anyone who witnessed the collision or saw a Red Toyota Auris being driven in the area at around 7.45am today - January 21 - to contact officers in Newtownards on 101 quoting reference 219 of the 21/01/20.

It is understood a post mortem will be carried out.

Ambulance