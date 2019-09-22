Elderly NI man (88) who dies days after digger collision is named

An 88-year-old man who was seriously injured in a road traffic collision earlier this week with a digger has died.

The pensioner had been injured in a collision on Quilly Road between Articlave and Coleraine.

Quilly Road - Google maps

He has also been named as Gerald McElreavey.

He had been taken to hospital for treatment of his injuries after his Citroen C3 car was involved in a collision at around 10pm on Monday evening (16th September) with a Manitou digger.

A PSNI spokesman said Mr McElreavey, who was from the Ballymoney area passed away in hospital yesterday.

Police continue to appeal for information about the collision and ask anyone with information to contact officers in Coleraine on 101 quoting reference number 2320 of 16/09/19.