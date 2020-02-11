Elderly woman left in critical condition after car collides with tractor - elderly man also in car left 'serious but stable'

An elderly couple have been hospitalised after the car they were travelling in collided with a tractor.

Police are appealing for information following a two vehicle road traffic collision on the Grange Road area of Kilkeel on Wednesday 5th February.

Inspector Stewart said: “Shortly after 10:30am, it was reported that a white Nissan Micra and a blue tractor were involved.

"A man and a woman, both aged 76 years old and who were in the Micra were injured and taken to hospital.

"The woman’s condition is described as critical and the male’s condition is described as serious but stable."

Police said inquiries are continuing and they are appealing to anyone who witnessed the incident or who may have dash-cam footage available to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 488 05/02/20.