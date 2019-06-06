Emergency services at scene of incident at N.I. farm

The emergency services were tasked to the scene of an incident at a Northern Ireland farm on Thursday.

The P.S.N.I. said it was aware of a "minor incident" at a farm near Rosslea, Co. Fermanagh but were not required to attend.

"Ambulance service was called to a farm to carry out check-ups on two men working with slurry.

"They did not require hospital treatment," said a spokesperson for the P.S.N.I.

The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service and the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service have been contacted and asked to provide a comment