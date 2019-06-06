Emergency services at scene of incident at N.I. farm

The emergency services are currently at the scene of the incident.
The emergency services are currently at the scene of the incident.

The emergency services were tasked to the scene of an incident at a Northern Ireland farm on Thursday.

The P.S.N.I. said it was aware of a "minor incident" at a farm near Rosslea, Co. Fermanagh but were not required to attend.

"Ambulance service was called to a farm to carry out check-ups on two men working with slurry.

"They did not require hospital treatment," said a spokesperson for the P.S.N.I.

The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service and the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service have been contacted and asked to provide a comment