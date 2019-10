The emergency services are currently at the scene of a "serious" road traffic collision.

The collision occurred on the Auglish Road close to Tandragee and Scarva.

The collision occurred on Friday.

The P.S.N.I. is advising motorists, particularly drivers of heavy goods vehicles, to avoid the area if possible.

There are some diversions in place however the P.S.N.I. advised motorists to the Madden Road or Scarva Road via Gilford.

There are no further details at this time.