The P.S.N.I. has closed a busy Northern Ireland road after a serious road traffic collision.

The collision occurred on St. Paul's Road in Articlave, Co. Londonderry.

The road is closed.

St. Paul's Road is closed from Ardina Road to Gortycavan Road

Motorists are advised to avoid the area and where possible, seek an alternative route.

There are no further details at this time.