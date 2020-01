The emergency services are currently at the scene of a serious road traffic collision.

The collision occurred on Friday morning on Aghanloo Road near Limavady.

The road is closed in both directions.

"The Aghanloo Road between Seacoast Road and Downloand Road is closed both directions due to a serious road traffic collision," said the PSNI.

"Avoid area if possible.

"Local diversions are in place," added police.

This is a developing story - updates to follow.