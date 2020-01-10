Emergency services at scene of Waringstown road traffic collision - roads expected to be closed for ‘several hours’

The PSNI is at the scene.
The emergency services have attended the scene of road traffic collision this afternoon.

The collision occurred in the Clare Road/Lowtown Road are of Warringstown.

Several roads have been affected and diversions are expected to remain in place for a considerable amount of time.

“Diversions are in place at the following junctions, and are likely to be in place for several hours,” said the PSNI.

The diversions include:

BALLYLOUGH ROAD / LOWTOWN ROAD
CLARE ROAD / BALLYNABRAGGET ROAD
CLARE ROAD / KNOCKNAGORE ROAD
CROWHILL ROAD / PLANTATION ROAD