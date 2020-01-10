Emergency services at scene of Waringstown road traffic collision - roads expected to be closed for ‘several hours’

The emergency services have attended the scene of road traffic collision this afternoon.

The collision occurred in the Clare Road/Lowtown Road are of Warringstown.

Several roads have been affected and diversions are expected to remain in place for a considerable amount of time.

“Diversions are in place at the following junctions, and are likely to be in place for several hours,” said the PSNI.

The diversions include:



BALLYLOUGH ROAD / LOWTOWN ROAD

CLARE ROAD / BALLYNABRAGGET ROAD

CLARE ROAD / KNOCKNAGORE ROAD

CROWHILL ROAD / PLANTATION ROAD