Emergency services dealing with 'serious incident' involving lorry and pedestrian - busy N.I. road is shutdown

The emergency services are currently at the scene of what has been described as a "serious incident" on a busy Northern Ireland road.

"We are currently dealing with a serious incident on the Drum Road, just beyond the Pomeroy Road junction," confirmed the P.S.N.I.

"Diversions are being set up but this section of the Drum Road is likely to be closed for a significant length of time."

It has been reported the incident involved a lorry and a pedestrian.

There is no further information.

This is a breaking news story - updates to follow when and if they become available.