Emergency services rush to scene of N.I. road 'incident'

The emergency services are currently at the scene of a "traffic incident" on a busy Northern Ireland road.

It occurred on the A4 Moygashel and Granville in Co. Tyrone on Monday afternoon.

The road is currently impassable say the P.S.N.I.

"Emergency services are currently attending a road traffic incident on the A4 between Granville and Moygashel East Bound. (City Bound)," said the P.S.N.I.

The P.S.N.I. has also asked motorists to leave extra time for their journeys or find an alternative route.

There are no further details at this time.