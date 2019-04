The Air Ambulance was tasked to the scene of a serious road traffic collision on a Northern Ireland road on Thursday afternoon.

One person was taken to Altnagelvin Hospital in Londonderry where their condition is not yet known.

The Air Ambulance Northern Ireland was tasked to the scene of the incident.

The collision occurred on Fyfin Road near Victoria Bridge, Co. Tyrone.

Diversions are in place.

The P.S.N.I. is advising motorists to avoid the area and seek alternative routes where possible.